American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 637,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th.

AVD stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 254,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

