Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target at $56.63

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $32.96 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

