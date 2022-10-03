Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $26.76

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

About Koninklijke Philips

PHG stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

