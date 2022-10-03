Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Price Target at C$21.34

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

MEG stock opened at C$15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.41. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 3.2999996 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

