Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $26.90

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UMH Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

