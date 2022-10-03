Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $26.90

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
UMH Properties Stock Performance
UMH stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.
