Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Price Target at $137.93

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.20.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

