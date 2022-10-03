Analyzing RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.07 million 22.34 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.31

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93%

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

