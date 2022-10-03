Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,370.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,475.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.