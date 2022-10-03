Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,370.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,475.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

