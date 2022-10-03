AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
AU traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
