AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

