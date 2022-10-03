AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

