Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

