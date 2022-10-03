Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 22,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,863. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.59.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.