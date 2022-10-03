Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arbor Realty Trust traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 17712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

