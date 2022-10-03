Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Arcimoto Price Performance

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,247. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.56. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Arcimoto by 214.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 132,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcimoto by 380.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.