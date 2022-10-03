Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARQT opened at $19.11 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $985.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.28.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.