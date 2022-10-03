Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000.

Shares of ARQT opened at $19.11 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $985.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.