Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 1,017,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

