Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 1,017,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

