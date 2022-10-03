Argus Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Argus started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.20.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNC opened at $77.81 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

