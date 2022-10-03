Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 177 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,829. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

