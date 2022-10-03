Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.25. 8,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
See Also
