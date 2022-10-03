Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. 17,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

