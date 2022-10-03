Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $98.86. 28,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,745. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

