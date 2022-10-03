Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.34. 12,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

