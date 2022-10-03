Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,256,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $458,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.86. 28,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,745. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

