Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.40

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.40 and last traded at $241.67, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

