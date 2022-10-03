Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $2,630,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $17.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $488.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,965. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

