Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.12 on Monday, reaching $274.38. 2,596,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,757,867. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

