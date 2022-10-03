Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Assura alerts:

Insider Activity at Assura

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04).

Assura Trading Down 1.2 %

Assura Dividend Announcement

LON AGR opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.33. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.