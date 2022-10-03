Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 5,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,336. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.57 million, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

