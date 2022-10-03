Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atento Trading Up 2.2 %

ATTO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

