Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Athenex by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,645. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 258.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.