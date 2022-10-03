Aurora Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

