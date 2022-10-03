Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, repair, overhaul, and supply of mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers loading and hauling solutions, including off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, and water tanks for multi-commodity open-cut and underground operations, as well as tire handlers and other ancillary equipment.

