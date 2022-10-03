Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.
Austin Engineering Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Austin Engineering Company Profile
See Also
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.