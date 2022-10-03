Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $84,762,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 321.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,219,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 929,625 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,986. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

