Avalaunch Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalaunch has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

