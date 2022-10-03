Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84,595.06

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $84,595.06 and $37,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

