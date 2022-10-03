Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $44.62

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.62, but opened at $48.25. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 3,254 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

