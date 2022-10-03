Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.74% of Aytu BioPharma worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,324. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aytu BioPharma

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

