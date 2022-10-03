Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE AZRE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.14. 448,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

