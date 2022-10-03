Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bakkt will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

