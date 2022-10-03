Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after acquiring an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,988,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.