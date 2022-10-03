Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. 3,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,199. The company has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

