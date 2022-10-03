Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 9.9 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 2,918,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,227. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.