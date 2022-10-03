Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,152. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Further Reading
