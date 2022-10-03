Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,152. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.