Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 227,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

