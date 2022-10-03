Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

BYN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Banyan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

