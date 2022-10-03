Barclays Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $4.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 825.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

