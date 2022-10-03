Barclays Cuts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €90.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $48.95. 343,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,679. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

