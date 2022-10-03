Barclays Cuts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €90.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $48.95. 343,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,679. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $89.66.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.