Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

