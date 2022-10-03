Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Base Carbon from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Base Carbon Price Performance

BCBNF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38. Base Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

