BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.17.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$57.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$52.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.51 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.