Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

